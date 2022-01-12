Northampton is continuing its research into the problem of affordable and workforce housing for the County. Supervisors John Coker and former Chairman Dixon Leatherbury were appointed by the board to drill down into the details and better define the scope it has tasked the Planning Commission to examine.

Leatherbury told the Board it needs to consider several things, including how many units, location, density, types of homes, needed restrictions and more.

Coker agreed, saying despite needing to act fast, he felt more research was warranted.

During the public comment period, Exmore resident Ken Dufty urged the Board to consider a moratorium on new licenses for short term rentals to study the matter and its effect on housing. Dufty provided a list of other areas, including New Orleans, Honolulu, Las Vegas and more, which have put strict restrictions on short term rentals or banned them outright.

County Administrator Charlie Kolakowski told the board a discussion could definitely be had on short term rentals.

The Board will likely continue the discussion at their January work session.

In other news from the meeting, Betsy Mapp was elected Chairman of the Board of Supervisors for the 2022 term and Oliver Bennett was elected vice-Chairman.

