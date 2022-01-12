Governor Ralph Northam made his final trip to the Eastern Shore as Virginia’s top political electee on a frigid Tuesday morning to cut the ribbon on the Doe Creek Nature Preserve.

The Preserve was formerly timber land owned by Chesapeake Timber Company which the Commonwealth of Virginia, along with Ducks Unlimited, the Nature Conservancy, and others combined to purchase and make public land available for hunting and recreation purposes.

Here is Governor Northam discussing the importance of this project:

While details about the area are still being ironed out, the current plan is for public access to the property for archery deer hunting, a special muzzleloader season, as well as waterfowl hunting on weekends.

Some of the pieces of the property have yet to be officially closed on by the Commonwealth. As soon as the final transactions take place, the state can begin necessary infrastructure improvements, including parking lots and trails.

Northam also confirmed during his comments he will be returning to practice medicine in Norfolk, beginning Monday morning:

Northam offering remarks

Northam accepting Steve Garvis shorebird carving from DNR’s David Norris

A map of the Doe Creek Nature Preserve

