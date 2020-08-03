The Eastern Shore had three additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, one in Accomack and two in Northampton. All over COVID-19 metrics were unmoved.

Virginia reported 1,278 new COVID-19 test positives Monday morning and 46 additional probable cases.

63 new hospitalizations were reported with no additional probable hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations ticked up by 18 according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association to 883 statewide.

Virginia reported no additional confirmed or probable COVID-19 deaths.

