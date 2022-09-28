Due to the forecasted winds from Thursday night into early next week and concerns about bridge tunnel wind restrictions, Friday’s football game Northampton vs Middlesex has been postponed. A new date will be announced.

Broadwater’s Homecoming activities have been postponed until Saturday, October 22, including the float parade and recognition of Class Representatives for Upper School. A decision on Saturday’s game will be made by the end of today. Broadwater’s Athletics Oyster Roast and Cake Auction will take place as scheduled in the Hall Center.

Cheriton’s Outdoor Movie Night will be moved from the Cheriton Town Park to the Cheriton Fire House. The Wizard of Oz will begin at 7:30 PM.