Barabara Ann Taylor, 82, wife of the late Clifton R. “Tink” Taylor, Sr. and a resident of Oyster, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late George L. McKenney and the late Ida M. Washington McKenney.

Barbara is survived by two sons, C. Rooks Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Cheriton, VA, and M. Andy Taylor and his wife, Tess, of Oyster; four grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Drew Taylor, Hudson Taylor, and Walker Taylor; and two great grandchildren, Emma and Taylor Appenzeller.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to SPCA Eastern Shore Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.