Marie Small Hamilton, 81, wife of the late William Leonard Hamilton, Jr. and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. A native of Edenton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Claude Small and the late Marie Johnson Small. She was a retired Social Worker for Accomack County, a member of the Red Hat Society and the Jayceettes.

She is survived by three children, Amy H. Fowler, of St. Helena Island, SC, William Leonard Hamilton, III and his fiancé, Brooke Byrd, of Melfa, and Jonathan C. Hamilton and his wife, Joni of New Church, VA; four grandchildren Dustin Aigner and his wife, Carolin, William L. “Toby” Hamilton, IV, Nathan James Hamilton, and Caroline Marie Hamilton; and two great-grandchildren, Casey Aigner and Emma Jo Aigner. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kenneth Young Fowler.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:00PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, 47 Hill Street, Onancock, VA 23417, with Reverend John Burr officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Company, 1 High St., Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Her family would like to give a special thanks to all of her caregivers.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.