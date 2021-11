In Northampton County, John Coker and Oliver Bennett will return to the Northampton Board of Supervisors. Coker defeated challenger Rob Stubbs Tuesday evening. Coker and Bennett will be joined by Ernest Smith Jr. who defeated incumbent David Fauber in District 2.

In local elections, Parksley elected Carol Matthews and Janice Welch to serve unexpired terms on the Town Council.

In Cape Charles Ellen O’Brien will serve the balance of Chris Bannon’s term on the Town Council.

