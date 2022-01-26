Chincoteague is coming to the aid of the families of two individuals who lost their lives when their boat overturned near Curtis Meritt Harbor Saturday. The VMRC, Coast Guard and the Chincoteague Police Department along with dozens of volunteers have been scouring the waterways and marshes around the island since the accident looking for a missing teenager. Teaguers Pub has been the hub of a fund raising effort to assist the families. Teaguers posted this on their facebook page.

“Chincoteague Island had one of the most unbelievable tragedies over the weekend. Four teenage boys were in a boat that capsized off our coast. Sadly, Corey did not survive and there are search teams and residents still looking for Nathan. There is a representative at Teaguers actively taking donations to support the families. We will also be having an event in person and on line Sunday. If you find it in your heart to help these folks every dollar helps and goes directly to those affected by this horrific event. Please call 757 336 7237 if you can help.”

There was a candle light vigil Tuesday night at memorial park.

Meanwhile the search continues for the second victim of the accident.

