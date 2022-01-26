Accomack County School Superintendent Chris Holland said Tuesday that he was pleased with his staff’s performance Monday when the Governor’s parent choice mask policy executive order took effect.

Holland said he was proud that the 4,831 students of the school system continued to wear masks. Accomack and Northampton are among 25 school systems out of 130 in the state which have continued the masking policy.

Holland said that masks are available to any student who arrives on the bus or at school without one. He also said that he believes the safety of all of the students is and should be the main concern.

Meanwhile Governor Youngkin has said he hopes the Virginia Supreme Court will fast track the law suits filed by groups who disagree with his relaxing of the mandates.

