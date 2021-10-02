Over 900 tickets were sold at a special ‘locals only’ sale at the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague Friday for their 10th Annual Oyster Roast benefiting the Navy SEAL Foundation.

On Monday, Blake Johnson announced live on 103.3 FM WESR that the Brothers Osborne would be headlining the event.

Local decoy carver PG Ross stood in line for almost an hour and said he was looking forward to the event.

The Island House Oyster Roast will be held this year at the Woodlands Farm on Seaside Road in Nassawadox to handle the expected crowd of 2,000 people.

Tickets are $125 and Johnson hopes to raise $250,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation, which helps former SEALs and their families transition back to civilian life following active duty and helps families who lost SEALs in action.

The remaining 700 tickets will now go on sale online. Links to purchase them may be found at the Island House’s Facebook Page.

