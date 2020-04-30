By Linda Cicoira

A Chincoteague man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his father on the morning of April 30.

Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Lee Watson Jr. is being held in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail without bond, according to Chief Robby Fisher of the Chincoteague Police Department (CPD).

After receiving a report of a shooting at about 8:15 a.m., officers arrived at a School Street residence where they found the body of 70-year-old Thomas Lee Watson Sr.

Chincoteague police are being assisted in the investigation by the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to call CPD at 757-336-3155.

In an unrelated incident, the body of a deceased female was found on the southern end of Chincoteague Island on the same morning. Fisher said the body was taken to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. Police have been on the lookout for a missing woman for about two weeks.

CPD is being assisted by the ACSO, The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and its search and rescue team.