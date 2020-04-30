1.LF gas stove in working condition to be donated for an elderly person. 757-350-0652 in Boston

2. Electric sauna, with cabinet, cedar bench, thermostat, complete. Nordic track ski machine. 757-894-5028 in Pocomoke City

3. LF roof flasher. LF someone to clean a chimney. 757-787-2808

4. 19 HP Kohler engine, $200. 210cc Stihl chainsaw, $75. 757-678-2566

5. LF white or grey domestic goose, hen. 757-709-1095

6. Large bird cage, indoor, large enough for multiple birds, best offer. 709-8680

7. Tractor trailer tires, low profile, 285R24-5, $400 for all, includes rims. Interior door 36×80 brand new never used, $100 OBO. 757-387-2008

8. LF wagon with 4 wheels. 757-350-0784

9. LF late model pick up or car, it can need work, reasonably priced. Looking for a car trailer reasonably priced. 609-780-4960

10. For Rent -Three Bedroom House in Withams. Available in June. Accepting applications. Call 757-787-7697 and leave a message.

11. 2 intermatic electromechanical 4 Pole timers brand new in the box asking $350 for both OBO. Craftsman pressure washer needs a little work asking $100 OBO. Call or text 757-678-6834

12. Looking for a pair of 8 inch or 10 inch Chevy rims that will fit a 95 s10 pickup. Tractor puller with 12 horse motor used for small class tractor pulls $200 firm. 757-894-0196

13. Looking for a long haired kitten. 757-894-9701

14. 35x1250r15 wild peak by fliklin all terrain tires mounted on brushed finish pacer style rims 5 lug ford pattern they are brand new less than 100 miles asking $1,000. Located in Melfa, Va 757-710-4703 call or text leave a message

15. Sunbrella Bimini top for sale. Teal/green in color. Was on my 18 ft center console. Selling it for $50. Recently added a hard T-Top to the boat. 757-710-7484

16. Looking for small deep freezer. 757-709-4287

17. Load of wood, free come get it. 757-442-2574

