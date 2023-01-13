By Linda Cicoira

An Eastville woman was indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury earlier this week on 34 criminal charges connected with an alleged scheme that involved more than $11,000 in illegal transactions last summer.

Fifty-seven-year-old Juanita Gutierrez-Llanes, formerly of Eastville, was indicted on 16 counts of forgery and 16 counts of uttering that involved $9,161 worth of checks. More than $1,000 each was also alleged to have been obtained by false pretenses from El Ranchito Restaurant in Eastville and B&B Market in Machipongo.

In another case, 24-year-old Jose-Christi Montalvo Sanchez, of Franktown Road in Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of eluding police and destroying property worth more than $1,000 belonging to Ray Newman on Sept. 7, 2022.

Thirty-five-year-old Damien Cordero Wyatt, of Culls Drive in Cheriton, was indicted on two counts of uttering a forged check, two counts of stealing a check, and two counts of uttering a forged check. The checks were valued at less than $1,000. The alleged crimes occurred on April 14 and May 9, 2022.

Thirty-one-year-old Trent Anderson Pritchett, of Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk, was indicted on a count of intentionally possessing or transporting a firearm and ammo on July 1, 2022, after having been convicted of a felony more than 10. years ago. He was also indicted on a count of illegally possessing Oxycodone on the same day.

Eighteen-year-old Trayqua n Akeem Smith, of Occohannock Neck Road in Exmore, was indicted on a felony count of eluding police on Aug. 14, 2022.

Fifty-six-year-old Rodney Harrington Anderson, of Salt Work Road in Jamesville, was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon on Oct. 8, 2022.

Twenty-two-year-old Rober t Lee Boyer, of Hickman Road in Greenwood, Delaware, was indicted on counts of felony eluding police and having an expired registration in connection with an Aug.15, 2022, incident. The court record stated he was clocked driving an unregistered motorcycle up to 131 mph during a chase that started in Capeville.

Thirty-four-year-old William Cordiarall Berryhill, of Jackson Street in Exmore, was indicted on counts of eluding, hit and run, and property damage of $1,000 or more in August of 2021. He was arrested in October of 2022.

Fifty-one-year-old Kathleen Kellogg Walker, of Wheatland Avenue in Bakersfield, California, was indicted on three counts of altering a certificate of title issued by the DMV and a count of forgery between March 16 and June 1, 2022.

Fifty-eight-year-old Reginald Deshawn Kendrick, of Camp Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession of a Schedule I or II drug on Sept. 2, 2022. The record stated a “heavily used crack pipe” was confiscated from a farm vehicle he was driving.