By Linda Cicoira
An Eastville woman was indicted by a Northampton Grand Jury earlier this week on 34 criminal charges connected with an alleged scheme that involved more than $11,000 in illegal transactions last summer.
Fifty-seven-year-old Juanita Gutierrez-Llanes, formerly of Eastville, was indicted on 16 counts of forgery and 16 counts of uttering that involved $9,161 worth of checks. More than $1,000 each was also alleged to have been obtained by false pretenses from El Ranchito Restaurant in Eastville and B&B Market in Machipongo.
In another case, 24-year-old Jose-Christi Montalvo Sanchez, of Franktown Road in Nassawadox, was indicted on counts of eluding police and destroying property worth more than $1,000 belonging to Ray Newman on Sept. 7, 2022.
Thirty-five-year-old Damien Cordero Wyatt, of Culls Drive in Cheriton, was indicted on two counts of uttering a forged check, two counts of stealing a check, and two counts of uttering a forged check. The checks were valued at less than $1,000. The alleged crimes occurred on April 14 and May 9, 2022.
Thirty-one-year-old Trent Anderson Pritchett, of Brambleton Avenue in Norfolk, was indicted on a count of intentionally possessing or transporting a firearm and ammo on July 1, 2022, after having been convicted of a felony more than 10. years ago. He was also indicted on a count of illegally possessing Oxycodone on the same day.
Eighteen-year-old Trayqua
Fifty-six-year-old Rodney Harrington Anderson, of Salt Work Road in Jamesville, was indicted on a count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon on Oct. 8, 2022.
Twenty-two-year-old Rober
Thirty-four-year-old William Cordiarall Berryhill, of Jackson Street in Exmore, was indicted on counts of eluding, hit and run, and property damage of $1,000 or more in August of 2021. He was arrested in October of 2022.
Fifty-one-year-old Kathleen Kellogg Walker, of Wheatland Avenue in Bakersfield, California, was indicted on three counts of altering a certificate of title issued by the DMV and a count of forgery between March 16 and June 1, 2022.
Fifty-eight-year-old Reginald Deshawn Kendrick, of Camp Lane in Cape Charles, was indicted on a count of possession of a Schedule I or II drug on Sept. 2, 2022. The record stated a “heavily used crack pipe” was confiscated from a farm vehicle he was driving.