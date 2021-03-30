Of all of the months, April can be deadly for individuals on the water. After being cooped up for the winter, warm weather immediately attracts boaters to get out on the water. But water temperatures are still in the upper 40s and that can be deadly, especially for those out in canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and small sail boats.

Any of these small watercraft can capsize resulting in hypothermia to those who are thrown into the water.

Even if the air temperature is in the 70s, hypothermia can occur in as few as 10 minutes after entry into the water causing what was supposed to be a celebration of warm weather to become a tragedy.

Several years ago a man and two children died in Maryland when a canoe overturned after the wind picked up and they were unable to get back to shore.

The wind can change and pick up rapidly during the transition from winter to spring and the result could be fatal.

If you feel the need to get out on these personal watercraft a good rule to follow is to stay in shallower water near shore. Always wear a personal flotation device at all times. And never leave shore until you have checked the weather forecast. Never go out if a change in the weather is expected. Never take a small personal watercraft into the open bay or ocean.

.