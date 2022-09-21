The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge (CNWR) again this year to host the 2022 Annual Pass Photo Contest. Thirty entries from amateur photographers were submitted for consideration. Leaders from various organizations in the community assisted chamber staff in choosing the final winner.

Randall Reed’s stunning image of the black-necked stilts among the marsh grass in a shallow pond was taken from one of the pathways between the North Access road above the Wildlife Loop and Assateague Beach. These striking large black-and-white waders with a thin, straight bill and bright pink legs are found in wetlands with open shallow water. The Reeds have had a home on the island for over 20 years. “As a relatively recent retiree, we now spend most of our time on the island!”, he says. The 2023 Chincoteague NWR Annual Pass will feature Mr. Reed’s outstanding photo titled “Stilts on the Marsh”. We can’t wait to see it as a wonderful reminder of the special treasures that await us on the trails and pristine beaches of the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Chincoteague NWR wish to thank everyone who submitted such breathtaking photos for consideration. They were all truly spectacular and made the selection of only one very difficult.

Make your plans to visit Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge at www.chincoteaguechamber.com and learn about the fascinating wonders of this refuge at www.fws.gov/refuge/Chincoteague. Be sure to bring your camera…….

You never know what you will see!

.