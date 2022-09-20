On Sunday, September 25, 2022, there will be a gathering of family and friends for a Celebration of Life for Douglas M. Stiles of Cape Charles, VA, who passed away on August 26, 2022. This informal celebration will take place in Cape Charles Central Park on Plum Street from 1-4PM, at the open air pavilion. Those who wish to join others whom have been fortunate enough to have known Douglas over the years and had the pleasure of meeting, laughing and sharing precious time together are welcome to gather and reminiscence about his life and times of joy.

Douglas had a life filled with laughter, music and was always surrounded by a loving family and many friends. He enjoyed sports, cooking, and telling funny stories about past adventures. His laugh was often contagious. But his path through life was filled with challenges, many of which he faced with courage and an open heart. His later years were always a perpetual series of hopes and dreams, sometimes just out of reach.

A loving Son, Brother, Dad and friend, he will be missed by his wonderful family including his mother, Loretta, Jim, Children, Nicole and DJ, and siblings, Mimi, Brock, Karen, Scott, and all of his relatives and friends. He has moved on before us, but will not be forgotten. Douglas is now in a better place where he is finally free at last.

