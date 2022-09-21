This Friday at Historic Onancock School the Eastern Shore Regional Housing Coalition will host a Housing Resource Conference.

This is an annual event where various housing agencies and other providers come together at one location to offer their services to the public. Those who are interested in applying for home ownership may do so on site with USDA and Virginia housing.

If you are interested in applying for rental property, landlords will either be in attendance of have applications available for you to apply.

There will also be someone present to speak to people who may have failing well and septic systems.

The conference will be held at the Historic Onancock School between 1 and 4 p.m. Friday September 23.

.