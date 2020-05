The Annual Chincoteague Blueberry Festival is compelled to follow the lead of the Chincoteague Pony Swim and Fireman’s Carnival’s cancellation this summer for public safety reasons during this epidemic. The Chincoteague Blueberry Festival will return with an energy and passion to match that of our great nation on July 22, 23, & 24, 2021.

Updates are available by signing up for the event’s mailing list at www.ChincoteagueBlueberryFesti val.com and by following Chincoteague Blueberry Festival on Facebook.

.