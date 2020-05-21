Inspired by a New York City floral designer who does “Flower Flash” installations around the city, the Shore’s own Garden Club of the Eastern Shore of Virginia found a way to express their gratitude for and support of the patients and essential workers of Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

The Club’s floral arrangement in front of the Hospital was intended to bring joy to passersby through the beauty of flowers. Club members clipped spring flowers out of their own backyards to make the stunning arrangement.

“The beautiful flowers in front of the Hospital have brightened the spirits of our patients and team members,” said Sally Schreiber, Community Relations for Riverside. “We are honored that the Garden Club wanted to support us in this way.”

