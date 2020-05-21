Without a way to have kindgarten graduation because of COVID-19, Shore Christian Academy of Exmore took graduation to the students on Friday, May 15.

On a trek from Exmore to Bloxom and many towns along the way, the school’s teachers followed kindergarten teacher Karen Hudson and presented the students with keepsakes of their kindergarten year.

“Today would have been their graduation,” said Hudson. “We’ve decided to go and visit each one of the students and show them a little bit of our love for them.”

The children and teachers enjoyed the time together and left with high hopes that next school year can return to normal.

View the full video below:

.

.