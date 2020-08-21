(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) August 20, 2020 – If you have not responded to the 2020 Census yet, the U.S. Census Bureau will help you. A Census staff team will be at Four Corners Plaza, 25240 Lankford Highway, in Onley, Virginia on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Census staff will have computers to assist you in completing this important and required survey and will be set-up outdoors next to the ABC store. They will follow CDC guidelines to ensure you can participate safely. All you need to bring is your 911 residential address of where you were living on April 1, 2020 as well as the required face mask to ensure you and the Census workers are protected from the coronavirus.

Over $10,000 in Federal funding for each individual counted in the Census is expected to be allocated to the Eastern Shore over the next ten years. Please take the time to ensure everyone in Accomack and Northampton County is counted and the Shore gets the federal funds deserved for our schools, local government, libraries, and community services. To complete the Census yourself, you can call or complete the survey online. The survey and phone numbers are at 2020Census.gov or stop by your local public library for more information.

