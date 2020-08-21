Donors identify community need, raise $4.5 million for YMCA in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore

The Northampton County YMCA will break ground August 25th on the Eastern Shore of Virginia just a short distance from Cape Charles’ main street. This Y will be part of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads as its 23rd location serving southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.

Concern of insufficient youth programs, support for aging adults, swim safety, and healthy living access drove local partners, donors and the Y to collaborate in making these critical programs a reality through a newly constructed YMCA facility in Northampton County. A capital campaign to fundraise the cost of constructing the Y kicked off with key volunteers rallying for support from more than 40 donors. $4.5 million has been raised in eight months – the fastest, widely supported capital campaign in the YMCA of South Hampton Roads’ history.

With $150,000 remaining in the campaign, the Y is close to being 100% donor-funded.

In Northampton County, options are limited for families seeking quality, safe childcare leaving many driving far distances to participate in the scarce programs that do exist. “To nurture the potential of youth means we show up for our neighbors when they need us. The Northampton County YMCA will be here with equitable child care and youth programming, for all , regardless of income,” said Anthony Walters, President and Chief Executive Officer for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

With one-third of the population over the age of 65, the Y is uniquely qualified to provide support systems to fight isolation and programs that encourage a healthy lifestyle. “For decades, the Y has designed and delivered programs supporting the aging population and the Northampton County YMCA will be poised to benefit from the infrastructure created to serve seniors,” said Bill Stulb, Chairman of the Board and Chief Volunteer Officer for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

The Y says that without collaborations, support from local governments and the dedication from its donors to make this Y location a success, a community asset for all in Northampton County would not be possible. “We are as great as those we surround ourselves with, and I cannot express my gratefulness enough to our donors and partners. We feel that the Northampton County community will receive services critical to so many because of the generosity of others. I am proud the Y is surrounded by great community-minded changemakers. Thank you for making this a possibility,” says Anthony Walters, President and CEO of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads.

