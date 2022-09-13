Are you planning a trip across the CBBT in the early morning hours of  September 21 and September 22?

Travelers can expect minor delays if  traveling between 1 am and 3:30 am as CTJV, the contractor for the Parallel  Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, will be performing construction work near the  roadway. Traffic will be held in both directions at Thimble Shoal Channel  Tunnel for approximately 30 minutes.  

Once the work is complete, traffic will be released in each direction.  

Fall Football on WESR

This traffic detail is in addition to the regular traffic details that occur nightly  between 9 pm and 6 am, Monday thru Friday. 

.