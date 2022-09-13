Are you planning a trip across the CBBT in the early morning hours of September 21 and September 22?

Travelers can expect minor delays if traveling between 1 am and 3:30 am as CTJV, the contractor for the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project, will be performing construction work near the roadway. Traffic will be held in both directions at Thimble Shoal Channel Tunnel for approximately 30 minutes.

Once the work is complete, traffic will be released in each direction.

This traffic detail is in addition to the regular traffic details that occur nightly between 9 pm and 6 am, Monday thru Friday.

.