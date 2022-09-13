Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Brown, 95, beloved wife of the late Norman Anstine Brown, Jr. and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley.

Born November 3, 1926 in Gargatha, VA, she was the daughter of the late Annie Colonna Mitchell. Following high school, Mildred graduated from Goldey-Beacom Business College in Wilmington, DE. Mildred was a former employee of the R.E.A. which was the predecessor of the current A&N Electric Cooperative, and served as Town Clerk of Parksley for many years. She was very proud of Parksley, where she and her loving husband spent their life together and raised their treasured family. Mildred was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women.

She is survived by her children, Karen Taylor and her husband Greg, Bettie Smoot and her husband Rodney, all of Parksley, and David Brown and his wife Janie of Mechanicsville, VA; her brother, Warren J. Mitchell and his wife Janice of Pocomoke City, MD; grandchildren, Becky Chew, Cassie Hall and her husband Alan, Natasha Smoot, and Steven Brown; her great-grandsons, Bradley, Jacob, and David III; a niece and nephew; and her dear and loyal friend and neighbor, Dottie Smith. In addition to her husband and mother, she was predeceased by her brothers, Steven F. Mitchell and baby boy Merrill Mitchell; and grandson-in-law, David R. Chew, Jr.

Mildred’s family wish to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Intrepid Hospice and all of the caregivers at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center, for the care, love and support given to Mildred and shown to them in recent years.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m., with Mr. George Fulk officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Parksley, VA 23421, Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Virginia Chapter, 6350 Center Drive, Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502.

