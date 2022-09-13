(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) September 13, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library’s (ESPL) staff and trustees are preparing for the transition to the new regional library in Parksley, Virginia. In order to minimize the total contiguous closing days during the move, library staff have chosen to close once a week for moving preparation spread out over the coming weeks. The goal is to minimize the impact on public services. Starting Monday, September 19, the central library in Accomac will be closed on Mondays. All other locations in Chincoteague, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles will be open regular hours.

Beginning September 19, the Eastern Shore Room at the Accomac library will be closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as Mondays. Assistance with local history questions can still be directed to heritage@espl.org. Also, the other ESPL locations have small local history materials that meet some research needs.

Additionally, Accomac, Nassawadox, and Cape Charles locations will be closed on Tuesday, September 27 for staff training. Accomac library will be closed the evening of September 27 as well. Chincoteague Island Library will be open on September 27.

While the move and opening dates for the new regional library are not set, staff want to be ready when the anxiously awaited time does arrive. Office and storage spaces need to be organized and labeled for the movers. Books need to be shifted. Outdated or broken items need to be trashed. Staff also need to be trained for more active public service needs and new equipment. ESPL appreciates the public’s patience for any inconveniences these preparations may cause. Readers’s library accounts can be viewed at home by logging into their online account on ShoreCat at espl.org.

ESPL Board of Trustees have made the following changes to their upcoming meeting schedule. They will have a special meeting on Tuesday, September 27 at 1:00 pm at the airport and their October meeting will be held Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 pm at the airport. They will not meet on October 11.

For more information, visit espl.org or call the central library at (757) 787-3400.