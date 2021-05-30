Virginia State Police say a 31-year-old woman died after her car struck a pole during a crash in Cheriton Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Anaya of the Virginia State Police, deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Cape Charles resident Samantha Forsythe, was driving eastbound on Seaview Drive, east of Fairview Road, when she ran off the roadway and into a ditch.

State police say Forsythe overcorrected into oncoming traffic and caused the vehicle to go sideways and strike a telephone pole.

According to Sgt. Anaya, Forsythe died upon impact. Officials say her family members have been notified of her passing.

.