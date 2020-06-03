Cape Charles will officially reopen its beach Friday. Town Mayor Smitty Dize made the announcement in an online video Tuesday evening.

The Cape Charles beach and bathrooms, pier, park and park bathrooms and tennis courts will all be open for use following Governor Ralph Northam’s Phase 2 guidelines.

However, the beach gazebo, park gazebo, town playgrounds and town library will not be allowed to open due to the rulings of Governor Northam.

Dize apologized for the beach reopening last week, but said given the short notice from Governor Northam, it was logistically impossible.

Mayor Dize’s full video can be seen below.