The Eastern Shore of Virginia reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday morning’s report for the first time since April 15. Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore confirmed to ShoreDailyNews.com Wednesday morning all 16 cases attributed to Accomack and Northampton County were old cases from the poultry plant testing conducted one month ago.

Accomack County reported three new hospitalizations Wednesday morning in the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 report, bringing the overall total to 52. Accomack also reported 14 COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 953, and deaths remained flat at 12.

In Northampton County, two cases were reported, for an overall total of 245, and hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 28 and 23.

Richardson reported only 51 of the positive cases from the poutlry plant testing on May 5-7 remain to be added, and there is a hang up keeping that from happening.

“We were only provided a name and result for those last 51 and were unable to locate any information searching electronic health records. We are requesting additional information be provided by the plant where they were tested,” said Richardson in an email. “At minimum, in addition to the name and result, we will need a date of birth to ensure we are not counting a result as a case if the person had already been tested positive and counted before and an address so we can verify they are an ESVA resident or refer them to their home county if they are not. We have also requested that race and ethnicity information be provided.”

The Eastern Shore’s numbers are the result of 23 tests.

Virginia added 646 new COVID-19 tests, for a total case count statewide of 44,715, with 20 additional probable cases, for a total of 2,190.

The state reported 114 new confirmed hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 4,852, with pending hospitalizations remaining unchanged at 32. Currently hospitalizations were down across the board according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below the 900 mark, dropping 36 to 876, and pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations fell 15 to 435.

Virginia reported 22 new deaths, for an overall total of 1,322, and one fewer probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 106.

These numbers are the result of 11,308 tests, for a test positive rate of 5.7%.

