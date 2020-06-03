Mr. Alfred Ayres Pruitt, 78, passed away at his home in Onancock, VA on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 with his loving wife, Mary Jeanette “Janie” Pruitt, at his side. A native of Tangier Island, VA, he was a son of the late Alfred Stingles Pruitt and Nellie Ayres Crockett Pruitt.

Alfred was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Vietnam War in the 1st Infantry Division known as “The Big Red One.” Having been born and raised on Tangier, commercial fishing and nicknames were a given. At birth, Alfred was nicknamed “Grumps,” later “Cigarette” and “Big Al,” and his many evenings dancing the night away with Janie earned him the nickname “Wild Thang.” Alfred and Janie enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Niagara Falls, and visited many states over the years, and he always looked forward NASCAR and NFL Sunday’s, especially when Rusty Wallace was racing or the Washington Redskins were playing. He was a devoted husband and father and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by their son, Alfred Ayres “Skidder” Pruitt III of Onancock; his brother, Mark S. Pruitt, Sr. and wife, Robin, of Belle Haven, VA; and several nieces and nephews. Other than his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Kippy Marshall, Charlotte Miller, and Pricilla Bromley.

A private graveside service, with military honors, will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

Contributions in Alfred’s memory may be made to Intrepid Hospice, 165 Market Street, Suite B, Onancock, VA 23417.

