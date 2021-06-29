Funeral services for Mr. Robert Cottman, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at the Bennie Smith Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday (tonight) from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at the Springhill Memory Garden, Hebron, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.