Cape Charles man dies Tuesday in collision with tractor trailer

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash on Route 13 in Cape Charles, Northampton County, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m.

According to a VSP press release, preliminary investigations reveal that a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer was exiting the Royal Farms parking lot (29214 Lankford Highway) crossed over the southbound lanes to merge into the northbound lanes of Route 13 when it was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck. The Chevrolet, driven by John David Eatherly, was traveling in the southbound lanes of Route 13 and drove into the trailer portion of the semi that the Volvo was pulling. The crash impact resulted in the Silverado being lodged under the semi-trailer. Eatherly was the sole occupant in the vehicle and died upon impact.

Due to the severity of the crash, the semi-trailer had to be lifted off the vehicle. It is unknown if Eatherly was wearing his seatbelt, or if alcohol was a contributing factor at this time. The driver of the Volvo, Eliese Brown of Memphis, Tenn., was not injured and seatbelted at the time of the incident.

State Police reconstruction units responded to the scene as well as motor carrier units to examine the commercial motor vehicle.

VDOT responded to the scene and detoured traffic around the crash scene with minimal impact to travel. The road was open upon removal of vehicles at 10:50 p.m.

Notification to next of kin has officially been made for the deceased, 60-year-old John David Eatherly, of Townfield Drive, Cape Charles.