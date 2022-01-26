Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings boys basketball team fell against Atlantic Shore 75-70 last night. Braden Justice led the Vikings with 24 points, followed by Malik Battle with 17. The Vikings move to 6-5 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they will host Holly Grove.

The Nandua Warriors boy’s basketball team defeated the Chincoteague Ponies last night 66 to 49. The Warriors move to 4-5 on the season. The Ponies fall to 0-6 on season. Chincoteague will play Northampton on Thursday.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team traveled to Arcadia last night and won 69 to 59. The Yellow Jackets move to 5-4 on the season and the Firebirds move to 2-6. The Yellow Jackets will host the Ponies on Thursday and the Firebirds will travel to Nandua Thursday.

Girls Basketball

The Lady Firebirds defeated the Yellow Jacketes 46 to 34. The Firebirds move to 1-5. and the Yellow Jackets fall to 0-9 on the season. The Yellow Jackets will host the Ponies on Thursday and the Firebirds will host Nandua Thursday.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Atlantic Shore last night 52 to 26. Taylor Leland led the Vikings offense with 13 points, including 3 3-pointers. The Vikings move to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they will host Holly Grove.

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies basketball team traveled to Nandua last night. The Ponies won the game by a score of 37 to 19. The Ponies move to 4-1 on the season. The Warriors fall to 2-6 on the season. Chincoteague will play at Northampton on Thursday.

