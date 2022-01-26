Richard Carl Tatum, Sr., 71, husband of Judith Tatum, of Mears, passed away on January 19, 2022.

Born on October 4, 1950 in Nassawadox, he was the son of the late Arthur Tatum and Betty Matthews Tatum. Richard was a retired electrician and was a member of Acts the Apostolic Church.

Other than his wife, he is survived by daughters, Tabitha Briones (Mario), Christina Moltedo (Torrey), Karen Herring (Hubert) and Jamie Selinsky (Richard); sons, Richard Carl Tatum, Jr. and Christopher Rogers Tatum; grandchildren, Emily Williams, Rebecca Tatum, Kristy Tatum, Renee Annis, Hunter Tatum, Nathan Tatum, Monica Briones, Kimberly Parker, Cole Tatum, Marcos Briones and Camilo Briones.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3:00PM at Acts the Apostile Church in Temperanceville with Bishop Robert Johnson officiating.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

