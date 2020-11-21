The Northampton Branch of the NAACP is sponsoring a Virtual Cute Pet Contest for the Christmas holidays. Dress up your pet in an outfit to be judged to win a first, second, or third prize. To enter the dontest, mail your entry form, a picture of you and your pet, along with a $10 entry fee to: Northampton NAACP, attn: Deborah Griffin, P.O. Box 333, Nassawadox, Va. 23413-0333 and must be postmarked by Friday December 11. Your picture will be judged by a committee and if your pet is a winner, you will receive notification by e-mail by December 21, 2010.

To receive an entry form, email sandbag71@hotmail.com or janecabarrus@aol.com or call Joyce Terry at 442-1309 or Jane Cabarrus at 1-804-513-0532.