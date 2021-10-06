Private funeral services for Mr. Charlie C. White, also known as “WoWo” or “Woochie” of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Withams. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Mr. Curtis Kellam formerly of Onancock
February 23, 2021
Mr. James E. Wescott
October 9, 2019
Mrs. Catherine H. Edmonds of Onancock
December 16, 2020
Timothy Wood
July 21, 2019
Local Conditions
October 6, 2021, 8:51 pm
Partly cloudy
68°F
68°F
9 mph
real feel: 67°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:03 am
sunset: 6:38 pm