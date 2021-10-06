Private funeral services for Mr. Charlie C. White, also known as “WoWo” or “Woochie” of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Withams. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .