Virginia’s burning law ended on April 30. The annual restriction which prohibits open burning before 4 p.m. is designed to help keep fires from spreading due to dead grasses and weeds. By May, the foliage greens up and fires are less likely to spread. Forestry officials warn that even though outdoor burning can be done at any time, it is still vital to limit burning to areas away from woods land and never burn during windy conditions. Always stay with the fire and have enough tools to stop any spread that may occur. Those that violate the recommendations may be charged the cost of putting out a fire that has gotten out of control.

.