Congresswoman Elaine Luria will be holding an in-person town hall on Wednesday, May 4. Dr. Jim Shaeffer, President of Eastern Shore Community College, will be the moderator.

Luria said, “Town halls are a great way to update Coastal Virginians on my recent work and priorities in Congress, and I look forward to answering questions from constituents like you”.

Robert Bridgham, executive director of Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority, will join me to provide an update on services on the shore and the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant. This is a ticketed event. Tickets are free and you can contact Congresswoman Luria’s office in Onley for tickets or more information or you can click here.

.