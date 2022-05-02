John Gordon Cummings, better known as Happy Jack, 73, husband of the late Kathy Cummings and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his residence. A native of Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late James Gordon Cummings and the late Mary Trees Caldwell Cummings. Jack was a United States Marine Veteran and a retired truck driver.

He is survived by a sister, Linda Walker of Hermitage, PA

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 AM at the Community Church of God in Birdsnest with Reverend Tommy Kellam officiating. Memorials may be made to Community Church of God, 9079 Birdsnest Drive, Birdsnest, VA 23307.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

