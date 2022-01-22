Submitted by Bill Sterling

The Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia Eastern Shore Unit met Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, learning about the hopes and dreams of Dr. King and sharing interesting facts about his life. The club members made posters and bonded over Dr. King’s legacy, also marching through the halls of the Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center as they sang songs that reflected Dr. King’s values of equality and non-violence. The Boys & Girls Club thank Jamie Pettit and Rykeata Dunn for donating dozens of T-shirts for the occasion.