Chincoteague Island, VA: January 17, 2022—As part of National Plan for Vacation Day on January 25, Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce invites you to make 2022 the year to visit the beautiful shores of Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. Set aside time this year to explore, recharge, and discover the spirit of Virginia’s only resort island. This is the year to find out what makes us so special!

National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. Nearly 70% of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce — second only to health insurance benefits.

“The research reflects that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.” The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce couldn’t agree more.

Chincoteague Island has all you need to recharge your brain, relax your body, and reconnect with friends and family. Experience our small-town charm, oysters and culinary cuisine, Misty and the world-famous Chincoteague Ponies, history, trails, water adventures, Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge gateway to the Assateague Island National Seashore, and so much more. We offer miles of nature trails to wander; sandy Atlantic Ocean beaches to enjoy; boat cruises, kayaking, and fishing tours; one-of-a-kind treasures from local artisans; and the best freshly caught seafood on the East Coast. Events and festivals throughout the year highlight our culture, heritage, history, and unique personality. There is a hidden gem around very corner.

You do know about Misty of Chincoteague, don’t you? The legendary pony made our island famous in 1947 when Marguerite Henry penned her award-winning children’s story about a Chincoteague Pony and her family, the Beebe’s, who lived here. Chincoteague Island may be on your “bucket list” for that reason. Make 2022 the year to check it off!