1.LF PlayStation 3 hunting/racing games,
LF Free cardboard boxes (small and large) 757-710-3192
2.Plastic bed liner for a full size pickup $40, LF somebody to replace 3 windows, LF roof repairman 757-824-4555
3.LF reliable handyman/carpenter/plumber 804-485-3078
4.FREE 100 Year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733
5.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 w/ 50% tread, $200 obo 757-387-7174
6.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702
7.Evinrude 30hp short shaft motor w/ tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work $1,250 obo, brand new 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230
8.20in. Universal rims $500 obo 757-709-4287
9.LF puppies 757-709-2432
10.LF small dog 757-350-5005
11.Baby girl’s clothes 0-6mo., 6-18mo. 442-4241
12.757-710-5238 like new 40gal electric water heater $125, LF electric washing machine (nothing expensive), LF Rottweiler puppy
13.Wood stove, heats 2k sqft $500, 2 Anderson windows $100 607-437-4782
14.LF 1988 GMC pickup 757-505-6211
15.18cu.ft refrigerator/freezer $150 757-894-8118
16.LF ladder, LF freezer, LF generator 757-709-9544
17.New dorm size refrigerator, clean 757-787-7969
18.chrome and black rims, LF Dodge Ram 2500 truck, preferably ‘04-‘10, 757-710-6176
19.Killer Instinct compound bow $500, cherry wood cabinet w/ 2 doors and 3 shelves $40, mirrored vanity, brand new in-the-box $150 443-880-1331
20.2 bass guitars 1 5 string 1 4 string, heads, cabinets, various drum sets $300 a set, Reebok 1000ZX elliptical exercise machine $150 757-710-1490