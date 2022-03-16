Chincoteague, VA-March 14: Long Time…No Sea! That’s the theme of the 52nd Annual Chincoteague Seafood Festival to be celebrated on May 7, 2022 at Tom’s Cove Park Campground. The chamber-sponsored event is held the first Saturday in May to promote the seafood industry on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The festival offers fresh, local seafood and signature dishes from local restaurants as well as old and new Eastern Shore favorites prepared by famous festival cooks, volunteers, and professionals. Indulge in little neck clams, a long-time festival staple, along with raw oysters and clams, clam fritters and strips, single fried oysters, fried fish, shrimp, clam chowder, salad bar, grilled chicken, sweet potato fries, Boardwalk fries, hushpuppies, and cornbread. Non-alcoholic beverages are included in the ticket price with beer available for purchase. Front Page News will provide live entertainment for everyone’s listening and dancing enjoyment. Shop to your hearts content in the Arts and Crafts tent featuring handmade creations from area artisans. Let Mom pick out her Mother’s Day gift early! An Extravaganza of Prizes Raffle is held with the winner receiving t-shirts, tickets, trays, lodging, gift certificates for meals, and much more for the following year’s festival.

or by phone at 757-336-6161. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. with appetizers available at 11:00 a.m. Seafood items will be served beginning at noon. The Extravaganza raffle will be given away to one lucky ticket holder at 4:00 p.m. so be sure to buy plenty of tickets during the day! Commemorative glass beer mugs will be available again this year as a keepsake of the memorable day along with t-shirts, hats, and souvenir food trays. Ticket sales are very brisk due to the two year hiatus so don’t wait too long! Tickets are $55 each (under 5 free) and may be purchased at the chamber office at 6733 Maddox Boulevard, online at www.chincoteaguechamber.com or by phone at 757-336-6161.

The chamber is happy to welcome our 2022 Sponsors, Hospitality, and Arts & Crafts vendors. Be sure to stop by each booth to say “Hi” and “Thank You”.

PLATINUM BAND SPONSOR

GOLD SPONSOR

Coastline Chemical, Inc.

SILVER SPONSOR

J. Stacey Hart Engineering

OVM Financial

RADIO SPONSOR

Tri-Meta Wellness Center

T-SHIRT SPONSOR

FRIENDS OF THE FESTIVAL

HOSPITALITY

Lisa Fahnestock

ARTS & CRAFTS UNDER THE BIG TENT

Brie Matthews – Hooked on Stitches

Fred Johnson – Dream Givers Studio

JoAnn Stratakos – MudWorks Pottery

Kara Beth Pruitt – Bayside Candle Co.

While in town, be sure to visit the Museum of Chincoteague Island’s Legacy Pavilion, 7125 Maddox Blvd., to preview their annual ArtSea 5×5 Art Show and Online Auction featuring 5” x 5” canvases transformed by artists of all ages into unique pieces of artwork that will be sold by online auction on May 7, 2022. The Legacy Pavilion will offer public viewing May 3 – 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. The online auction will be hosted on the Museum’s BetterUnite page www.betterunite.com/ museumofchincoteagueisland with an online preview beginning on May 6. The auction will go live on May 7 at 5:55 p.m. and close that evening at 8:00 p.m. Youth artwork bidding will begin at $25. Adult artwork bidding will begin at $55. Artwork pickup will be at the Legacy Pavilion on May 8 from 10:00 a.m. – Noon and 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Learn more at www.chincoteaguemuseum.com