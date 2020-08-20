The Accomack County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Wednesday evening to honor the 75th anniversary of the NASA Wallops Flight Facility and another to honor the 25th anniversary of Virginia Space and the Mid-Atlantic Spaceport. The resolution was presented to NASA Administrator Dave Pierce and to Virginia Space Director Dale Nash. Both Pierce and Nash thanked the Board for their consideration in awarding these honors to their respective agencies.
