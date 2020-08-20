Wednesday night the Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved the development of a more formalized County-wide Planning Program to ensure that operations and services are continued in the event of an emergency. County Administrator Mike Mason said that based on the Board’s CARES Act appropriation, this critical initiative could move forward. Mason said that we have seen in real time the ongoing need to not only capture lessons learned from the pandemic, but also to fully implement a countywide program that details recovery down to the department level. The Board unanimously approved the policy which will result in a countywide program be developed and implemented.

.