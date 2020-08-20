The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce has requested that the Accomack County Board of Supervisors provide financial assistance due to the reductions in its operating revenue tied to the pandemic. The Chincoteague Chamber requested the assistance pursuant to Title 15.2 Chapter 9 of the Code of Virginia which allows counties to provide assistance to charitable institutions and associations, volunteer and nonprofit organizations, chambers of commerce, etc. as long as the request does not increase the county’s budget.

The staff has identified $15,500 in the FY21 adopted budget that is available and can be repurposed without increasing the total budget. These funds were previously designated for the completion of a regional housing assessment and strategic plan update which has since qualified for grant funding negating the need for a local financial investment.

Supervisor Billy Joe Tarr said we certainly get benefit from the Chamber with their efforts to attract tourists to fill the motels, adding that all of the money making events have been canceled and the Chamber of Commerce had to lay off the employees. Tarr made a motion that the Chincoteague Chamber get $20,000 to help get the chamber on its feet. County Administrator Mike Mason identified a source of the additional money. The Board voted unanimously to approve the motion.

