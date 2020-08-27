RICHMOND, Va.- A committee in Virginia’s legislature has halted legislation that would create exceptions for people who don’t want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The proposal was defeated in the House of Delegates’ Democratically controlled Health, Welfare and Institutions Committee. Proposals from Republican Delegates Mark Cole and David LaRock would have created exceptions.

The measure included exceptions for religious reasons as well as for people who don’t want to receive a mandated vaccine during a public health emergency.

One proposal also would have prevented the state health commissioner from requiring people to take vaccines during a public health epidemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office has said he does not plan on mandating vaccinations.

