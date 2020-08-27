According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on August 25, 2020 at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female subject who had been stabbed on Pond View Court in Painter, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 60 year old female suffering from multiple lacerations. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and subsequently flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to a warrant being obtained for Megan A. Harrison, 28, of Painter, Virginia for First Degree Attempted Murder.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Onancock Police Department, and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.