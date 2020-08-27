Eddie Mears (L), General Managerof Buchanan Subaru in Pocomoke, presents ESPL Foundation President Colette Nelson, Library Manager Summer Dahlmanns, and Foundation Volunteer Lynn Badger a check for the new regional library as other Buchanan Subaru staff join the event.

August 25, 2020 – Buchanan Subaru, as part of Subaru of America’s “Love Promise” Community Commitment, has donated $6,038 for construction of the new regional library and Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center now under construction in Parksley, Virginia. Each year, Subaru of America does a national “Share the Love” campaign where customers buying a new Subaru between November 16 and January 2 can designate a $250 donation to a national charity or to the dealer’s local charity. Buchanan Subaru chose the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation as its local charity and recipient of this year’s donation.

In 2017, Buchanan Subaru assisted Eastern Shore Public Library in finding a cargo van for book deliveries between the four Shore libraries and for use at community outreach events. In addition to finding a good deal on a used Dodge Ram Promaster, Buchanan also supported the cost of a brightly colored van wrap that promotes the library. Shore residents likely see the aqua colored “Beyond Books” van driving up and down Route 13 each week. The new regional library will act as headquarters at which sorting books for deliveries is just one of the support services for all Shore libraries that will take place there.

This much needed modern library will open in early 2021. In addition to books, DVDs and free computer access, this technologically up-to-date library will contribute to lifelong learning for all ages, teach literacy and computer skills and assist with workforce development. The new facility will also include the Eastern Shore of Virginia Heritage Center which will house a collection of valuable one-of-a kind documents specializing in Eastern Shore local history.

For more information about Subaru’s “Share the Love” campaign, go to https://www.buchanansubaru.com/subaru-love-promise.htm . For information about and to learn how you can support the Eastern Shore Public Library’s building project, go to shorelibrary.com.

