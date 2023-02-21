RICHMOND, VA. – A bill that would have given Virginia cities and counties the option to ask local voters to approve a sales tax surcharge to finance school construction has died in the General Assembly.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bill would have broadened the special permission the legislature has already given eight counties and the city of Danville. Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who sponsored the bill, said real estate taxes are not synching up with the soaring cost of school construction.

The bill died in a Republican-led committee after some expressed concerns about the increasing tax burden on residents.

The bill would have benefitted Northampton County which is looking for a way to finance a school construction project at Northampton High. The County has already instituted a special one cent sales tax on certain items which is being used for school renovations.