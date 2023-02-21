(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) February 17, 2023 – The Exmore Moose Lodge will host this year’s

“Raising the Green” gala event on Saturday, March 18. All proceeds will benefit our Eastern

Shore Public Libraries and Heritage Center in Accomack and Northampton counties. The

evening’s festivities will include live entertainment by Pamala Stanley along with an elegant

dinner, open bar, and silent and live auctions. Ms. Stanley sings everything from Disco to Pop to

Broadway and everything in between, and is a well-known and popular performer on the Shore.

Tickets can be purchased at The Book Bin, Rayfield’s Pharmacies, all Eastern Shore Public

Library locations or by calling (757) 787-2500. Tickets are $100 per person, and seating is

limited. For more information, go to esplfoundation.org